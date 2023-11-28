Hunter Biden agrees to House Oversight Committee testimony

Hunter Biden has offered to testify publicly before the House Oversight Committee on Dec. 13, according to a letter obtained by Fox News.

The president's son agreed to comply with a subpoena issued by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., according to the letter sent to the committee Tuesday, but he is demanding that the testimony be public.

The subpoena was for a closed-door deposition rather than a public hearing, sources told Fox News.

Comer subpoenaed the president's son, the president's brother James Biden and his business associated Rob Walker earlier this month as part of the Republican-led investigation into the Biden family's business dealings.

The committee has also sought interviews from James Biden’s wife, Sara Biden; President Biden’s daughter-in-law, Hallie Biden, the widow of President Biden’s son, Beau, who later was romantically involved with Hunter; Hallie Biden's older sister, Elizabeth Secundy; and Hunter Biden's wife, Melissa Cohen.

The committee also requested a transcribed interview with Hunter Biden’s former business associate, Tony Bobulinski, who was also involved in Sinohawk Holdings.

Hunter Biden's attorney Abbe Lowell previously said Hunter is "eager to have the opportunity" to testify "in a public forum," where he will answer GOP allegations that he leveraged his father's positions in government to make business deals and sell influence.

Lowell has dismissed the allegations as "partisan" conspiracy theories.

"This is yet another political stunt aimed at distracting from the glaring failure of Rep. Comer and his MAGA allies to prove a single one of their wild and now discredited conspiracies about the Biden family," Lowell said in a statement after Hunter Biden received the subpoena on Nov. 8

He added: "Nevertheless, Hunter is eager to have the opportunity, in a public forum and at the right time, to discuss these matters with the Committee."

Fox News Digital's Chad Pergram and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.