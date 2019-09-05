Expand / Collapse search
Bernie Sanders
Published

Bernie Sanders tells crying baby to keep it down

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman | Fox News
A squealing baby tested Bernie Sanders' cool during a town hall event on Tuesday in New Hampshire.

The Democratic presidential candidate was about to answer a health care question from an audience member when the little one broke out into a shrill cry.

“Thank you very much, because it’s not easy getting up in front of a TV camera to talk about this,” Sen. Sanders, I-Vt., began. “Did I hear you correctly say you have to cut your pills in half?”

Then Sanders snapped his head to the right, as the baby started making a racket.

“If we could keep that down a little bit?” he said, pointing in the direction of the crying. “Okay. Thanks.”

The Trump campaign zinged Sanders Wednesday after the awkward moment.

Brooke Singman is a Politics Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @brookefoxnews.