Same-Sex Couples to Start Applying for Marriage Licenses in Washington, D.C.

Same-sex couples can start applying for marriage licenses in Washington.

Twelve couples had been given number tickets showing their places in line just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, when the courthouse is to open. Court officials have been told to expect up to 200 people.

Forty-one-year-old Sinjoyla Townsend and her partner of 12 years, 47-year-old Angelisa Young, claimed the first spot in line just after 6 a.m. Young says it's like waking up on Christmas morning.

