Bret Baier: Picking Ruth Bader Ginsburg replacement will be 'major part of this election'

The timing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death "is truly remarkable," coming a little more than six weeks before the presidential election, Fox News chief political anchor and "Special Report" host Bret Baier told "The Story" Friday.

“Sen. [Mitch] McConnell, the [Senate] majority leader, has said if that if that happened before the election, he would move forward," Baier told host Martha MacCallum. "And we talk about what moves an electorate, this potentially moves an electorate but you could play it ... both ways."

McConnell, R-Ky., vowed Friday that any replacement for Ginsburg nominated by President Trump "will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate."

SCHUMER: GINSBURG VACANCY SHOULD NOT BE FILLED UNTIL 'WE HAVE A NEW PRESIDENT'

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tweeted his own statement that "[t]he American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice.

"Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president,” Schumer added, using same phrase that McConnell employed denying federal judge Merrick Garland a confirmation hearing after the passing of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Tonight is about the life and legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg," Baier told MacCallum. "But make no mistake about it, filling that seat, and who does it, is going to be a major, major part of this election."