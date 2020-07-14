Ruth Bader Ginsburg admitted to hospital for ‘treatment of a possible infection,’ Supreme Court says

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to a hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday “for treatment of a possible infection,” the court said in a statement.

“She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August," the statement said. "The justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

The statement said Ginsburg was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Monday night after experiencing fever and chills.

It's the latest hospitalization for Ginsburg, 87, who has faced a slew of health conditions in the past.

She has had several bouts with cancer including colorectal, pancreatic and lung cancers.

In May, Ginsburg was hospitalized with an infection caused by a gallstone.

In November, she was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital after experiencing chills and a fever.

In 2018, she was hospitalized with three fractured ribs after a fall at her office.

During a White House press conference, a reporter told the president about the hospitalization.

“I wish her the best,” President Trump said.

Fox News’ Shannon Bream, Bill Mears, Ashley Cozzolino and Vandana Rambaran contributed to this report.