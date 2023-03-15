Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Published

Russia to try recovering downed US drone, as US vows to 'protect our equities'

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday said the U.S. will not stop flights in international airspace after a Russian fighter jet clipped a U.S. drone propeller, causing a crash into the Black Sea.

A race between the U.S. and Russia is underway to recover the debris of the drone that crashed into the Black Sea.

Russian officials announced Wednesday that operations were underway to collect the debris of the downed U.S. drone — the country has denied responsibility for the incident.

U.S. officials, meanwhile, say a Russian fighter jet clipped the U.S. drone's propeller while traveling in international airspace, causing the crash.

National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby told CNN Wednesday that the U.S. military has already moved to "protect our equities" and that they did not want anyone else "getting their hands on [the drone.]"

"Without getting to too much detail, what I can say is that we've taken steps to protect our equities with respect to that particular drone, that particular aircraft and its United States property," Kirby said. "We obviously don't want to see anybody getting their hands on it beyond us."

An MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) flies by during a training mission at Creech Air Force Base on Nov. 17, 2015, in Indian Springs, Nevada.

An MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) flies by during a training mission at Creech Air Force Base on Nov. 17, 2015, in Indian Springs, Nevada. (Isaac Brekken/Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

