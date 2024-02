Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Russia has officially added Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to a list of "terrorists and extremists" after the GOP firebrand condemned the Russian government for the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny this week.

Russia's state financial watchdog, which handles the "terrorist and extremist" list, announced Graham's addition on Tuesday. Graham blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for Navalny's death this weekend, and he also called for the U.S. to add Russia to its list of state sponsors of terrorism.

"Navalny was one of the bravest people I ever met. When he went back to Russia he had to know he was going to be killed by Putin, and he was murdered by Putin," Graham said in a Sunday interview with CBS.

"President Biden told Putin, if something happens to Navalny, you’re going to pay a price. President Biden, I agree with you, the price they should pay is to make Russia a state sponsor of terrorism," he added.

STATE DEPARTMENT SAYS 'MAJOR SANCTIONS PACKAGE' COMING TO HOLD RUSSIA 'ACCOUNTABLE FOR NAVALNY'S DEATH'

Graham reacted to the move with humor on social media, writing on Tuesday evening, "There goes all my rubles!"

FBI INFORMANT WHO LIED ABOUT BIDENS' TIES TO UKRAINIAN ENERGY COMPANY HAD HIGH-LEVEL RUSSIAN CONTACTS: DOJ

"I call your ‘terrorists and extremists’ bid and raise you ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism under U.S. law.’ Believe it or not, 2024 is going to be a bad year for Putin’s Russia," he added.

Graham's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Graham has a long history of antagonizing Russia, particularly since the country invaded Ukraine in February 2022. In May of last year, Russia issued a warrant for Graham's arrest.

That incident followed a video interview in which Graham noted that "the Russians are dying" and described the U.S. military assistance to the country as "the best money we’ve ever spent."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Graham said he considered the arrest warrant to be a "Badge of Honor."

"To know that my commitment to Ukraine has drawn the ire of Putin’s regime brings me immense joy. I will continue to stand with and for Ukraine’s freedom until every Russian soldier is expelled from Ukrainian territory," Graham said in a statement at the time.