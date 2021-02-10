Expand / Collapse search
Chip Roy slams Biden's 'purposeful' and 'deplorable' refusal to enforce immigration laws

Texas congressman: Biden policies will endanger immigrants as well

By Nikolas Lanum | Fox News
Chip Roy: Biden is ‘purposefully’ refusing to enforce US law with new immigration policiesVideo

Chip Roy: Biden is ‘purposefully’ refusing to enforce US law with new immigration policies

Senator Chip Roy says that new immigration policies from the Biden administration are dangerous to Americans and immigrants.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, slammed President Biden on Monday for what he described as a "purposeful" and "deplorable" refusal to enforce U.S. immigration laws.

During an appearance on "The Faulkner Focus", Roy reacted to GOP backlash against the Biden administration stating that Biden owes them an explanation for why he is "refusing to do his job."   

ICE CANCELING OPERATION TARGETING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WITH SEX CRIME CONVICTIONS, EX-CHIEF HOMAN SAYS

"He is specifically and purposefully refusing to enforce the laws of the United States," Roy said. "It endangers the American people, endangers immigrants seeking to come here and I can tell you what endangers my home state of Texas."

Roy added that he and his colleagues are requesting that the new Department of Homeland Security Secretary brief all members of the House Judiciary Committee on the reason for the new policies.

Roy also criticized Biden for focusing on former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial instead of enforcing the border, and using the Department of Homeland Security as a "catch and release operation" to garner illegal votes for political power.

Chip Roy reacts to backlash from GOP, former ICE director, against Biden’s immigration ordersVideo

Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Tom Homan argued on Wednesday that "President Biden has declared the entire country a sanctuary jurisdiction," which he said means "more tragedies are going to come."

"People will die, people will be raped, people will be victimized by criminals that shouldn't even be here. It's coming," Homan told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday.

Homan was referring to new executive orders signed by Biden which aim to roll back many of the immigration policies of the Trump administration.

One of these rollbacks attempted to place a hold on deportations in the U.S. for at least 100 days before the order was halted by a judge.

The policy would set out guidelines for officers to no longer catch and deport immigrants convicted of assault or drunk driving, which critics argue diminishes ICE’s ability to arrest and detain at correctional facilities.

Fox News' Talia Kaplan contributed to this report.

Nikolas Lanum is a digital production assistant at Fox News.

