Ronan Farrow says relationship with Hillary Clinton cooled when he looked into Weinstein

Ronan Farrow, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, said in an interview published Saturday his relationship with Hillary Clinton cooled when word began to spread he was looking into allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Farrow told the Financial Times in 2011 he was selected by Clinton, then the secretary of state, to work as a special adviser on global youth issues. He said they worked together for years but noticed a change in their relationship when word got out he was looking into Weinstein - one of her top fundraisers.

Farrow did not elaborate on how Clinton found out about his interest in Weinstein or how exactly the relationship cooled. After-hours emails from Fox News to representatives for Clinton and Farrow were not immediately returned. The paper said a Clinton spokesman did not comment for its article.

Farrow told the paper, “It’s remarkable how quickly even people with a long relationship with you will turn if you if you threaten the centers of power or sources of funding around them. Ultimately, there are a lot of people out there who operate in that way. They’re beholden to powerful interests, you become radioactive very quickly.”

Farrow and The New York Times won Pulitzers in 2018 for stories outlining sexual misconduct allegations against Weinstein. The producer, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges he raped a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006. He is free on $1 million bail and maintains that any sexual activity was consensual.

Clinton, for her part, took days after the New York Times broke the Weinstein story to issue a statement. CNN reported that she said she was “shocked and appalled” by the revelations.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior,” the statement read.