Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to celebrate 70th birthday at California fundraiser gala on the eve of NH Primary

EXCLUSIVE: Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will celebrate his 70th birthday at a gala in California, just days after the Iowa Caucuses and one day before the New Hampshire primary, Fox News Digital has learned.

Sources told Fox News Digital that the event, "A 70th Birthday Gala Celebration in honor of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.," will be hosted by "Fighting 4 One America PAC" leaders Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti on Jan. 22 at a private location in the California desert.

Sources told Fox News Digital that actor Martin Sheen is expected to attend and introduce RFK Jr. at the event. Sources also told Fox News Digital that Italian singer Andrea Bocelli will be involved in the event.

Several members of the Kennedy family will attend, sources told Fox News Digital.

The birthday event comes just days after the Iowa Caucuses, which will be held on Jan. 15, and just a day before the New Hampshire Primary, which will be held on Jan. 23.

"We are here to raise awareness about issues that are important for the public interest," Barak and Gunasti told Fox News Digital. "We found out this summer that RFK Jr. is the right candidate for the job."

"Now that he also ‘declared his independence’ from the yoke of the ‘Democratic machine,’ the organizers said nothing would be better than gathering with RFK's friends, supporters and celebrities to "cherish the Kennedy legacy."

Kennedy, in October, announced that he would seek the presidency in an independent run after months of campaigning as a Democrat.

But after the Democratic National Committee said it would not hold primary debates and would stand behind President Biden’s re-election campaign, Kennedy broke with the party — and decades of family tradition.

"I'm here to declare myself an independent candidate for President of the United States," Kennedy continued.

"But that's not all, I'm here to join you and make a new Declaration of Independence for our entire nation," Kennedy said. "We declare independence from the corporations that have hijacked our government."

Kennedy also said that he and the crowd assembled declared independence from both political parties as well as the "mercenary media."

Kennedy called for unity in the country and said that politicians getting "all of us to hate each other is all a part of their scam."

In September, Eric Clapton hosted a concert fundraiser for RFK Jr., raising $2.2 million for his campaign during the debate.

Tickets for the event run from $2500 to $5,000 and attendees will have the chance to meet RFK Jr.

The PAC anticipates approximately 250 guests at the black tie gala.