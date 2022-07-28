RNC touts 40 million voter contacts, nearly $40M cash-on-hand 100 days before Election Day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: One hundred days out from midterm Election Day, the Republican National Committee has made 40 million voter contacts and has nearly $40 million cash-on-hand, with party officials saying GOP enthusiasm is "higher than ever," and committing to winning majorities in Congress in November.

An RNC official touted the party’s "significant milestone" in terms of voter contacts, telling Fox News that the 40 million figure is "14 million more than this same point in 2018."

The official told Fox News that Iowa is the 13th state to surpass 1 million voter contacts, while Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida, Virginia, California, New Jersey and Texas each have "well over" 2 million voter contacts.

As for financials, the RNC raised $14.5 million last month — with officials calling that the party’s "best midterm June on record." In Q2, the RNC reported $41.8 million.

At this point, the RNC has $37.4 million cash-on-hand, and $0 debt.

"The RNC’s permanent, data-driven ground game has allowed us to contact tens of millions of Americans heading into November," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News. "Our strong momentum and grassroots enthusiasm is higher than ever, but Republicans are not taking anything for granted – we are out-investing and out-organizing Democrats every day."

McDaniel added that the GOP is "working day in and day out to hold Biden accountable and turn out every single vote to win back our majorities this November."

Meanwhile, party officials told Fox News that the RNC’s "major multi-million investment" in its "permanent data-driven ground game operation" is "firing on all cylinders."

The RNC has hired more than 700 staffers in the field and engaged more than 550,000 grassroots volunteers.

The RNC also has more than 30 community centers to promote minority engagement this cycle. The party already made a multi-million dollar commitment to continue its organizing efforts in Asian-Pacific American, Black, and Hispanic communities in key states across the country.

The RNC opened its community centers "earlier than ever" to ensure Republicans "continue to make inroads with minority voters to help us achieve our goal of taking back the House and Senate in 2022."

With 100 days until Americans hit the polls, the Party is also ramping up its strategic initiatives, with officials saying its "data operation is the backbone and foundation of our field program, influencing the strategy behind who we target."

"This enables us to be more efficient with our time and resources as we know who to target with the right message at the right time," the official said.

The RNC, for multiple cycles, has invested more than $350 million into developing "state-of-the-art" data and technology," according to the official, who said the data are shared with candidates up and down the ballot "free of charge" through the GOP's relationship with state parties. The official said that gives the GOP a "huge advantage over the Democrats."

As for voter registration, the official said the RNC has made historic investments in key battleground states, resulting in "significant voter registration gains" in Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Iowa, Nevada, New Jersey and New Hampshire.

The official told Fox News Republicans now outnumber Democrats in Florida by 220,000.

Hispanic voters are "one of the fastest growing demographic groups for Republicans in the nation," the source said, pointing to gains in Southern Florida and the Rio-Grande Valley in Texas.

"Republicans from Cleveland to Miami are firing on all cylinders to take back the House and Senate," RNC spokesperson Emma Vaughn told Fox News.