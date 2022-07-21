Republicans welcome minorities into diverse party celebrating shared values

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s the motto stamped on every penny, nickel, dime, and quarter in the United States: E Pluribus Unum. Its meaning — Out of many, one — captures the uniquely American notion that our national identity is formed around shared values and beliefs. The Republican National Committee believes deeply in this idea. That’s why we’re excited about our newest minority outreach project: the Republican Civics Initiative (RCI).

The RCI is designed to help future Americans prepare for the civics portion of the naturalization test. More than 9.2 million lawful permanent residents (LPRs) — "green card" holders who legally reside within the United States — are eligible to become American citizens. This is an opportunity for the GOP to come alongside and offer them assistance in navigating the naturalization process. It’s a practical way that we can support legal immigration and help them take their place as citizens.

But this isn’t the only way we’re building relationships with minority communities. Over the past year, we’ve made a multimillion-dollar commitment to opening more than 30 Black, Asian Pacific American, Jewish, and Native American community centers all over the country, with more to come.

REPUBLICANS HAVE ADVANTAGE OVER DEMOCRATS REGARDING CONFIDENCE IN HANDLING EDUCATION, SURVEY SHOWS

In Doral, Florida, our Hispanic American community center hosted a workshop for anyone in need of legal advice regarding the U.S. immigration process. Attendees asked immigration attorneys questions regarding their personal cases, all free of charge. Our Asian American community center in Coppell, Texas, organized college preparation workshops, dance events, and even a day of Henna. Our Black community center in College Park, Georgia, held a session on personal finances and financial literacy. These are all ways we’re establishing an intentional presence in these communities and showing new voters that the GOP is serious about earning their support.

There’s never been more interest, either. According to an April poll by Gallup, Joe Biden’s approval among Black voters has dropped 20 points. We’re also seeing an historic number of Black Republicans running for Congress: 81 Black GOP candidates have announced bids for the House of Representatives in 72 congressional districts. It’s a similar story with Asian Americans who are being pushed away from the Democrat Party due to rising crime and anti-Asian discrimination in academia. And among Hispanics, Biden stands at a 60% disapproval rating. Latina Republicans like Texas’ Mayra Flores are flipping districts that were deep-blue just two years ago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

In fact, more than 1 million voters representing 43 states have made the switch from blue to red. And they’re not just from rural regions and small towns. The most dramatic transition is happening in suburbs where voters are ditching Democrats, from Washington State to Florida.

Considering how wildly out of step Democrats’ radical agenda is with most Americans, it’s no wonder there’s a political shift underway. While families struggle to make ends meet due to historic inflation and worry about being attacked in the streets thanks to soft-on-crime Democrat policies, left-wing activists champion environmental extremism, demand unlimited abortion on demand, and undermine law enforcement. Then, Democrats turn around and insult Latinos by likening them to "unique" breakfast tacos and tell "poor kids" that they’re "just as bright and just as talented as white kids."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrats have built their brand on cheap identity politics. For decades, they’ve tried to dictate the issues voters should care about and the candidates they should support according to skin color. They’ve taken minority voters for granted while doing little to earn it. But that’s not enough anymore. Republicans know that the challenges Americans face and the values we share transcend our differences. Conservative policies that support economic opportunity, safe communities, school choice, strong families, the sanctity of life, and religious liberty are positions that Americans of all backgrounds believe in. That’s a message resonating with more voters every day.