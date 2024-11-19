Rick Scott outlines consensus for 'dramatic change' to Senate operation in post-McConnell era

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., summarized several points of "widespread consensus" within the Republican Senate conference to transform how the Senate GOP functions in the post-Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., era.

"I believe that now is the time for dramatic change in the Senate and in Washington," Scott wrote in a "Dear Colleague" letter to his fellow Republican senators on Tuesday.

Scott ran to succeed McConnell as leader, competing against Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. Scott was knocked out of the secret ballot election after the first vote, during which he received the support of 13 of his colleagues.

Thune ultimately defeated Cornyn on the second ballot, 29-24.

Scott reiterated to GOP senators that "President Trump won with a mandate, and it is now incumbent on us as Republican senators to respond to the clear wishes of the American people and implement his agenda and confirm his nominees."

He then listed several items that he said had significant support within the conference going into the new Congress.

First, Scott urged transparency among the Republican conference. "[S]top the surprises and create a plan to achieve our legislative goals that we can work on and schedule around," he said.

The Florida Republican also noted that there was "broad agreement" on the necessity of returning the Senate to "regular order," during which legislation goes through the committee process rather than being brought immediately to the floor.

"The desire to empower Committee Chairs and have the work of our committees reflect the desire of the Conference."

He also stressed the importance of and the popularity within the conference of "ending the cycle of omnibus spending deals and Continuing Resolutions and getting back to passing appropriations bills on time and through regular order."

The letter comes as Congress appears poised to pass another stopgap spending bill ahead of Christmas if individual appropriations bills are not approved.

Scott additionally said the conference has expressed significant interest in improving "coordination with the House." This will likely be made easier for Republicans in 2025, given that they will control both chambers.

Lastly, the Florida senator said Republicans largely want "to make sure that the [National Republican Senatorial Committee] NRSC and others focus on helping incumbents win their races and fight aggressively to support them throughout the cycle."

Notably, Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., nearly lost her traditionally safe Republican Senate seat to a dark horse independent candidate that targeted her as a career politician.

"I look forward to working with each of you to accomplish our goals," Scott concluded in the letter to colleagues.