Rhode Island

Rhode Island Democrat Gabe Amo is sworn into Congress

Gabe Amo became the first Black representative from Rhode Island to hold a seat in Congress

Associated Press
Published
New Democratic Rep. Gabe Amo, the first Black representative from Rhode Island in Congress, was sworn into office Monday.

Amo, a Democrat, won a special election in November to replace Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, who stepped down this summer to lead a nonprofit foundation.

Gabe Amo greets people during campaign stop

Gabe Amo, Rhode Island Democratic candidate for the U.S. House, center, greets people during a campaign stop at a cafe, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The House chamber burst into applause as Speaker Mike Johnson swore in the new lawmaker.

The son of Ghanaian and Liberian immigrants, Amo worked most recently as a senior adviser to President Joe Biden. He previously worked in state government and in the Obama White House.