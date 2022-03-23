Republicans view midterms as an 'opportunity' to 'change the course' of America, McCarthy says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: PONTE VEDRA, FLA.— House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Republicans view the 2022 midterm elections as an "opportunity" to "change the course of where America is today" and strengthen it for the next century, telling Fox News that policies implemented by Democrats have done "damage" to the country.

During an interview with Fox News on the sidelines of the House Republican Issues Conference, McCarthy said Republicans are working to "narrow solutions" to major issues like inflation, American energy independence, crime and securing the southern border.

REPUBLICANS MAINTAIN ADVANTAGE IN GENERIC MIDTERM BALLOT

McCarthy said the conference, which runs from Wednesday to Friday in Ponte Vedra, Fla., is where Republican members of Congress will roll out their "commitment to America" ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, so that the public "knows exactly what we’ll do if we are fortunate enough to become the majority."

"Our party is unified based on these Democrat policies that have created so much damage to America," McCarthy said, making a pitch to voters.

"We’re going to tell them to join with us. It’s not our time— it is our time as Americans," McCarthy said.

"If they are concerned about rising prices, we have a plan to stop that. If they are concerned about gasoline, we can make America energy independent. If they’re concerned about their border not being secured, we can secure it. If they are concerned about parents not having a say in their kids’ education, we believe they have a right to that. If they’re concerned about the weakness from the White House, we believe in peace through strength," McCarthy continued.

He added: "We believe this is an opportunity to change the course of where America is today and make it stronger for the next century."

McCarthy said he believes elections "should be a contrast."

HOW REPUBLICANS' WINRED FUNDRAISING PLATFORM IS GEARING UP FOR THE MIDTERMS

"I believe in an election, you should tell the American public what would you do if you're going to get the majority, and we've been culminating that," McCarthy said, adding that during the conference this week, members assigned to specific "task forces" will provide input on certain issue areas.

McCarthy also told Fox News that should Republicans take the majority of the House of Representatives in November, they will "hold this administration accountable."

"We will investigate where the administration will not," McCarthy said. "What is the origin of COVID? Why did decisions get made in Afghanistan to pull out in a way that gave us 13 new Gold Star families? Why did the attorney general start investigating parents who go to school board meetings and call them terrorists?"

"Those are just a few of the items moving forward," McCarthy said, noting that GOP members will discuss policies to address those issues and questions, and "lay it out for the American public."

