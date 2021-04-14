Republicans to offer $650 billion infrastructure proposal as counter to Biden $2.2 trillion spending plan

Republicans plan to offer an infrastructure bill of their own that would spend about $650 billion, a GOP source tells Fox News, as the White House and congressional Democrats continue to push President Biden's $2 trillion-plus spending plan.

The proposal comes after Republicans for weeks complained that the president's "American Jobs Plan" spent well under half of its money on infrastructure and as the White House has said it's open to negotiations.

Fox News is told that the GOP plan will include money for broadband internet.

Republicans have expressed doubts about the White House's sincerity on infrastructure negotiations, especially after the president spurned the efforts of several moderate GOP senators to negotiate over coronavirus relief.

But the GOP infrastructure bill could serve as an opening salvo in talks on the issue. A Republican source noted to Fox News that the $650 billion GOP proposal will be much larger a previous infrastructure package of about $300 billion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The GOP bill is expected to be offered sometime during the May recess.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.