Joe Biden
Published

Republicans push Biden to stop ‘appeasing’ China and shoot down the spy balloon

President Biden reportedly followed guidance not to shoot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon

Patrick Hauf
Patrick Hauf
A growing number of Republicans are calling on President Biden to quickly shoot down the Chinese spy balloon over Montana.

"President Biden should stop coddling and appeasing the Chinese communists," Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Neb., tweeted Friday. "Bring the balloon down now and exploit its tech package, which could be an intelligence bonanza."

GOP RIPS BIDEN AFTER SUSPECTED CHINESE SPY BALLOON FOUND FLOATING OVER THE US

Tom Cotton, R-Neb., called for President Biden to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over Montana.

"Shoot. It. Down," Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., tweeted Thursday. "The Chinese spy balloon is clear provocation. In Montana we do not bow. We shoot it down. Take the shot."

"Biden should shoot down the Chinese spy balloon immediately," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., tweeted Thursday. "President Trump would have never tolerated this. President Trump would have never tolerated many things happening to America."

Those comments follow reports that Biden followed guidance not to shoot down the Chinese spy balloon because his administration does not view it as an immediate military threat. Another factor in the decision is the possibility of debris harming civilians and destroying property as it falls from the sky, according to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

'SHOOT IT DOWN': MONTANA GOP DEMAND BIDEN TAKE OUT SUSPECTED CHINESE SPY BALLOON HOVERING OVER US FOR DAYS

President Biden reportedly followed guidance not to shoot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon because his administration does not view it as an immediate military threat. 

"Shoot down the balloon," Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley tweeted Friday. "Cancel Blinken’s trip. Hold China accountable. Biden is letting China walk all over us. It’s time to make America strong again."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was scheduled to visit China in coming days and meet with President Xi Jinping, but suspended the trip Friday.

The People's Republic of China said Friday that the balloon is Chinese civilian airship for weather research that deviated from its path.

"The airship is from China," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed. "It is a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes. Affected by the Westerlies and with limited self-steering capability, the airship deviated far from its planned course."

CHINA LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION INTO SUSPECTED SPY BALLOON FLYING OVER US, MINISTRY SAYS

A balloon flies in the sky over Billings, Montana, Feb. 1, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy did not go as far as some of his members to call for Biden to shoot down the balloon, but he did request a meeting of the Gang of Eight, which includes the top two leaders and intelligence committee members from both parties in each chamber.

"China’s brazen disregard for U.S. sovereignty is a destabilizing action that must be addressed, and President Biden cannot be silent," McCarthy tweeted Thursday. "I am requesting a Gang of Eight briefing."

Patrick Hauf is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

