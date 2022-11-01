Republicans edge Democrats one week before midterm election as 71% say economy on wrong track: poll

The Republican Party's prospects are looking up, according to new polling data from the Wall Street Journal.

Republicans hold a razor-thin lead over Democrats one week before the midterms, with 46% of registered voters backing the GOP when asked which party they would support in their congressional district, according to the Wall Street Journal poll.

Approximately 44% of respondents put their support behind the Democratic Party, a GOP edge that is within the margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

The bump in support for the GOP is, at least partially, linked to voters' high anxiety about the U.S. economy, which has become the defining issue of the 2022 elections.

Only 19% of those polled said the economy was headed in the right direction, compared to 71% of respondents that said the economy is going down the wrong path.

Democrats are also weighed down by President Biden's continued struggles to win over voters' support.

Approximately 54% of those polled said Biden's policies are having a negative effect on the economy, compared to 27% who believe the same policies have helped.

The Wall Street Journal poll was conducted via phone and text from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26. It had a sample size of 1,500 registered voters.