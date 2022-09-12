Expand / Collapse search
Midterm Elections
Published

Republican J.D. Vance, Democrat Tim Ryan tied in Ohio Senate race, according to new poll

Democrats hold a slim majority in the Senate

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
The race for Ohio's next U.S. senator remains tight as a new Monday poll shows Republican nominee J.D. Vance and Democratic nominee Rep. Tim Ryan neck and neck just eight weeks ahead of the November midterm elections.

The poll, conducted by USA Today Network Ohio and Suffolk University between Sept. 5 and Sept. 7, shows Ryan slightly ahead with 46.6% of likely voters to Vance's 45.6%, well within the poll's plus or minus 4.4 percentage point margin of error.

Just 6% of likely voters remain undecided, while 1.4% say they will vote for someone else.

U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) speaks during the annual North America's Building Trades Union's Legislative Conference at the Washington Hilton Hotel on April 6, 2022, in Washington, D.C. J.D. Vance, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio, speaks to a reporter at a campaign rally on May 1, 2022, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Fox News' Power Rankings has rated the race as "likely Republican," but with close attention expected to be paid to the state nationwide as Republicans hope to capture control of the Senate from Democrats, who currently hold a 50-50 majority with Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote.

According to the poll, 53% of likely voters disapprove of the job President Biden is doing while just 41.8% approve.

Biden's poor approval rating complicates things for Ryan, who has largely avoided the president on the campaign trail despite voting for his administration's agenda 100% of the time as a member of the House of Representatives according to FiveThirtyEight.

Ryan did appear with Biden at the groundbreaking of a new Intel manufacturing plant in Ohio last Friday.

President Biden speaks during the groundbreaking of the new Intel semiconductor plant on Sept. 9, 2022 in Johnstown, Ohio. With the help of the CHIPS Act, Intel is beginning to move its chip and semiconductor manufacturing to the United States, with this being Phase One of its project.

President Biden speaks during the groundbreaking of the new Intel semiconductor plant on Sept. 9, 2022 in Johnstown, Ohio. With the help of the CHIPS Act, Intel is beginning to move its chip and semiconductor manufacturing to the United States, with this being Phase One of its project. (Photo by Andrew Spear/Getty Images)

The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

