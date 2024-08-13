Republican Erik Olsen to face off against Democrat in deep blue Wisconsin district

Republican Erik Olsen defeated his primary opponent Tuesday night in Wisconsin's 2nd Congressional District, setting up a battle to unseat Democrat Rep. Mark Pocan in the deep-blue district.

The 2nd District spans the capital city of Madison – the most politically liberal city in the state – and Dane County.

Madison attorney Erik Olsen defeated Charity Barry, a ground crew supervisor, in a primary that was a rematch of the pair's race in 2022. Olsen beat Barry in that first race by just 63 votes, according to a report in Wisconsin Public Radio.

Olsen will challenge Rep. Pocan for the seat he's held since 2013.

"It’s been a very quiet contest in a district that is not likely to elect a Republican anytime soon," University of Wisconsin-Madison political science professor Barry Burden told Wisconsin Public Radio. "But this is at least an opportunity for the party to pick a favorite and try to make a stab at winning a difficult seat."