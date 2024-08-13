Expand / Collapse search
Republican Erik Olsen to face off against Democrat in deep blue Wisconsin district

The GOP challenger will face Democratic Rep Pocan in November

Republican Erik Olsen defeated his primary opponent Tuesday night in Wisconsin's 2nd Congressional District, setting up a battle to unseat Democrat Rep. Mark Pocan in the deep-blue district. 

The 2nd District spans the capital city of Madison – the most politically liberal city in the state – and Dane County. 

Madison attorney Erik Olsen defeated Charity Barry, a ground crew supervisor, in a primary that was a rematch of the pair's race in 2022. Olsen beat Barry in that first race by just 63 votes, according to a report in Wisconsin Public Radio.

Olsen will challenge Rep. Pocan for the seat he's held since 2013. 

2024 ELECTION RESULTS & UPDATES

Wisconsin capitol dome close up on lower left thirds, blue sky sunset and a city in the background

The Wisconsin state Capitol dome in Madison. (iStock)

"It’s been a very quiet contest in a district that is not likely to elect a Republican anytime soon," University of Wisconsin-Madison political science professor Barry Burden told Wisconsin Public Radio. "But this is at least an opportunity for the party to pick a favorite and try to make a stab at winning a difficult seat."

