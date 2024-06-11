Expand / Collapse search
Rep. Mark Amodei wins Republican primary for Nevada’s 2nd congressional

Rep. Amodei: I am not for impeaching the president Video

Rep. Amodei: I am not for impeaching the president

Nevada Rep. Mark Amodei on the New York Times' handling of his comments on impeachment probe.

Longtime Republican Congressman Mark Amodei has fended off a challenge from Former surgeon and real estate investor Dr. Fred Simon in Nevada's 2nd congressional district. The Associated Press called the race.

The deep red 2nd congressional district covers most of northern Nevada. Amodei has held the seat since 2011. He won the general election in 2022 over his Democratic opponent 59.7% to 37.8%. Given the conservative leaning of voters in the district, winning the primary is effectively the same as winning the general election.

Before the election Amodei told the Reno Gazette Journal "If re-elected, I'll use the seniority I’ve built up to magnify Nevada's voice on all matters and make sure our issues are first priority and successfully dealt with. I want to see the lands bill pass, the post office not  move to Sacramento and the Nevada Air National Guard unit have new J Model C-130s"

Nevada Republican Congressman Mark Amodei

Rep. Mark Amodei, r-Nev., speaks at a town hall inside the Reno-Sparks Convention Center on April 17, 2017 in Reno, Nevada. (Photo by David Calvert/Getty Images)

Republicans currently hold a slim 218-213 majority in the House, but are aiming to grow that majority after losing a number of members to resignations, as well as one expulsion, over the past year.

