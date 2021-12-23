Rep. Madison Cawthorn, wife to divorce, having been married less than 9 months

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., and his wife Cristina Cawthorn are divorcing after less than nine months of marriage, the congressman announced.

In a statement released by his office Wednesday evening, Cawthorn cited the difficulty of balancing home life with the rigors of a life in politics.

REPUBLICAN REP. CAWTHORN SAYS HE IS SWITCHING NORTH CAROLINA DISTRICTS

"When my wife Cristina and I were engaged, I was not a member of Congress. I felt called to serve and we both agreed that I should run, Our victory was unprecedented, but overnight our lives changed. That change has been both hectic and difficult, it's neither the pace bird the lifestyle we had planned for."

Cawthorn said that he and Cristina "committed to make things work" and "seek counsel" for finding a balance in their lives, but it proved too difficult.

"Together, we realized that balance was not attainable, and that we had irreconcilable differences between us," he said. "While it was an enormously difficult decision, Cristina and I have mutually decided to divorce."

CAWTHORN: ‘I DON’T GIVE A DAMN' ABOUT RUSSIA-UKRAINE BORDER CONFLICT UNTIL US BORDER SECURED

Cristina Cawthorn said in a statement to local FOX 46 that she remains supportive of the congressman despite no longer wishing to share a life with him.

"Madison is amazing – we’ve had an incredible journey together. Our marriage, like every marriage, has had its difficulties. The lifestyle shift into public life has been strenuous, and many aspects of the transition have been unexpected," she said in a statement. "I want to live in the world he creates, I just don't want to be married to someone changing the world. While we have agreed to be apart now, we still have a great friendship and there’s no ill-will. Madison is a fighter – he will help save this country."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pair married in a ceremony on April 3 of this year, seven years to the day after a car accident left Cawthorn paralyzed from the waist down. A month earlier, the congressman faced renewed allegations of sexual misconduct from his time at college, after allegations had previously been made during his campaign. Several women had accused him of inviting them on "fun drives" during which he would make advances on them.

Cawthorn denied the allegations, stating that he has "never done anything sexually inappropriate in my life."

Fox News' Peter Aitken contributed to this report.