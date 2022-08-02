Rep. Flores hits back after opponent calls her 'confused' about Democrats abandoning Hispanic Texas voters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) pushed back on her midterm opponent's claims that she is "confused" and "doesn't represent South Texas values," after she said Democrats have lost touch with Hispanic community.

During an MSNBC interview Monday, Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) reacted to Flores' statement on Fox News' " America Reports " that "The Democratic Party has abandoned the Hispanic community and instead "are focused on White liberals."

"I think she's just confused," Gonzalez said. "It's sad that these are just talking point from the Republican Party. They do not represent the values of South Texas and people here.

Gonzalez also said that Democrats "are clear to take this back in November and kick the Republicans out of South Texas."

Flores responded to Gonzalez in an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital: "Voters in South Texas are walking away from the Democrat party because politicians like Vicente have refused to secure the border, wrecked our economy with high food and gas prices, and attacked the values of God, Family, and Country that our parents instilled in us."

A recent New York Times-Siena College poll suggests 41% of Hispanics support Democratic candidates this election cycle and 38% will likely vote Republican, revealing that the demographics are changing ahead of this year's midterms.

In her statement, Rep. Flores is referring to recent allegations that Rep. Gonzalez's campaign paid for "advertising services" against her, services that paid a blogger to allegedly bash and racially target Flores. Gonzalez and the blogger both denied the claims.

Flores said "The only thing Vicente is "confused" about is his false claim that he paid a racist blogger for advertising services that did not exist. In reality, Vicente paid the blogger to attack me personally, including crude and disgusting remarks about my heritage and my body."

Flores is Running against Gonzales in Texas' 34th Congressional District, after she won a special election for the seat this summer before it was redrawn in the once-in-a-decade redistricting process.

Flores has focused her campaign on the idea that Democrats no longer are appealing to Hispanic voters, as well as expressing her concerns about George Soros' purchase of Hispanic radio stations.

A Latino Media Network linked to the liberal billionaire mega-donor recently bought 18 Hispanic radio stations from Univision, a move Flores told podcast host Lisa Boothe she believes is an effort from Soros "to erase our values. He wants the Hispanic community to forget about God and family values, that's what the far left wants us to do."

Democrats recently faced backlash after First Lady Jill Biden's said that Hispanics are as "unique" as "breakfast tacos" in their effort to reach more voters in the Hispanic Community before the midterm elections.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.