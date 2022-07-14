Polls show Democrats becoming party of elites as working class and minorities shift toward Republicans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The demographics of voters in both the Republican and Democratic parties are changing as the November midterm elections approach, according to recent polls.

Republicans are starting to attract more voters in the working class, while Democrats are gaining more votes from wealthier Americans as midterm candidates make their priorities clear in the last four months before the election.

The majority of voters consist of working-class citizens, a group that has historically leaned Democrat. Minority voters are likely to see inflation as the country's greatest concern, but the Democratic Party has made clear its main priorities approaching the midterms are abortion, gun laws and climate.

This type of agenda is likely to appeal more to wealthier, suburban voters.

The two parties are neck and neck with Hispanic voters on the generic congressional ballot after a New York Times-Siena College poll discovered 41% said they would vote Democrat and 38% Republican.

During the 2018 midterm election cycle, Democrats had a 47-point advantage among Hispanic voters, a number that has significantly dropped since the election.

NBC News conducted a poll this spring that found Democratic support among women with college degrees is up 28 points since 2010, rising from 10 points to 38 over the past decade. The party did not see a rise in any other demographic.

With inflation on the rise and hitting a 40-year high of 9.1% in June, these middle-class voters are taking the hit and will be more likely to vote for a candidate this November who plans on making it a priority to tackle the issue.

An Associated Press-NORC poll released in early July affirmed that most Americans' biggest concern is inflation, despite Democratic candidates centering campaigns around abortion and gun laws.

The poll also revealed the main priorities of most voters from each party. Republicans point to the economy and the rising cost of gas, while Democratic voters are most worried about gun laws.

Hispanic and Latino voters will play a major role in this year's midterms. A Gallup poll released in April found that President Biden's approval rating has significantly dropped among Hispanic voters, from 73% to 52%, since his first few months as president in 2021.

The Biden administration has been making recent efforts to attract more votes from the community, with first lady Jill Biden calling it as "unique" as "breakfast tacos" Monday, a comment that received a lot of media attention and backlash from the Hispanic community.

According to the National Republican Congressional Committee, a record number of 81 African Americans are running for GOP seats in 72 congressional districts this midterm. This could potentially lead to more African Americans voting Republican at the polls this November.

A recent NYT-Siena College poll showed that African Americans believe crime and gun policies are the country's top issues, while White Americans believe abortion takes precedence.

The poll said Democrats are ahead of Republicans in attracting White, college-educated voters. Two-thirds of Democrats also say they do not want President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024.

November 8 is approaching fast, leaving the candidates with only a few more months to push their campaigns, attract more votes and hope for a win this fall.