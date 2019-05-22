Rep. Collins: Pelosi and Dems only concerned with keeping their jobs

Is the president to blame for being unable to work with Democratic leaders?

Not according to Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., who said Wednesday the only thing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is concerned with is keeping her job.

"Why would the blame be thrown at the president when you have the speaker of the House accusing him, basically, of a crime today before she ever gets there? The president is like anyone -- he wants to do business, he wants to try, but when you have people kicking sand in his face or accusing him of a crime he is going to react," Collins said on "The Story with Marth MacCallum."

Trump on Wednesday demanded Democrats end what he called their "phony investigations" before he'll negotiate with them on issues like infrastructure, after cutting a meeting short with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.

Moments before that sit-down, Pelosi accused Trump of having "engaged in a cover-up" regarding the Russia probe.

Collins noted the president's passion for his job and took a shot at Democrats for not wanting to work with those across the aisle and only being concerned with the 2020 elections.

"This president is passionate about the American people, he's passionate about putting Americans back to work, he's passionate about doing infrastructure, and what we've seen so far, the Democrats, especially the speaker, is passionate about keeping her job and telling everyone else what they've done wrong and that is just the wrong idea. They want to see him defeated in 2020, instead of actually having an agenda here in the House," Collins said.

The congressman also noted a split within the Democratic Party saying that some Democrats just want to move on from anti-Trump actions.

"They have to feed two different bases. One says impeach. One says, go after Trump, do everything they can to destroy the president. While the others in their caucus are saying we don't want this, our voters don't want this and they want to move slowly," Collins said.

"They lose on the politics, they lose on the facts and so now the American people are the ones losing in the end because they are not doing anything with the majority they have in the house."

