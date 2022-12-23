Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

House of Representatives
Published

Rep. Chip Roy introduces spending bill amendment to defund Respect for Marriage Act

Rep. Chip Roy previously sought to include an amendment in the Respect for Marriage Act that would have carved out extensive protections for those with religious objections

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Rep. Chip Roy's office is introducing an amendment to the $1.7 trillion spending bill that would effectively defund the Respect for Marriage Act.

The amendment is a short, three-line bill prohibiting the use of Department of Justice funding to enforce the law signed into effect earlier this month.

Roy, who represents Texas's 21st District, previously tried to introduce an amendment that would have prohibited the federal government from retaliating against any individual or organization that opposes same-sex marriage on religious or moral grounds. 

Committee Chairman Rep. James McGovern, D-Mass., refused to allow Roy's amendment to advance to the House floor, explaining that Democrats wanted to pass the Respect for Marriage Act during the lame-duck session of Congress before Republicans take over the House next year.

SENATE PASSES $1.7 TRILLION SPENDING BILL WITH HELP FROM REPUBLICANS

Representative Chip Roy, a Republican from Texas, speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. The Democratic-controlled House is poised to cite former Trump adviser Steve Bannon with criminal contempt of Congress, an action that will throw a politically fraught decision into the lap of Garland. Photographer: Greg Nash/The Hill/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Representative Chip Roy, a Republican from Texas, speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. The Democratic-controlled House is poised to cite former Trump adviser Steve Bannon with criminal contempt of Congress, an action that will throw a politically fraught decision into the lap of Garland. Photographer: Greg Nash/The Hill/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Greg Nash/The Hill/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"If we were to amend this, and it goes back to the Senate, for all intents and purposes, it's dead for the year," McGovern said. "And many of us believe that we have a court right now that is hellbent on trying to reverse the rights for the LGBTQ community, and we do not trust them to respect marriage equality in this country." 

HOUSE DEMOCRATS BLOCK RELIGIOUS LIBERTY AMENDMENT TO SAME-SEX MARRIAGE BILL

On Dec. 13, President Biden hosted a signing ceremony alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer outside the White House, where the president codified the Respect for Marriage Act.

The law requires the federal government to recognize same-sex marriages performed in states where they are legal, but it does not go as far as some Democrats wanted.

WHITE HOUSE GLOWS RAINBOW COLORS AFTER BIDEN SIGNS RESPECT FOR MARRIAGE ACT

The bill won approval in a 258-169 vote after the Senate passed it 61-36 earlier this month. Despite protests from some GOP members that the bill does not do enough to protect religious liberty, 39 House Republicans voted for the bill.

President Biden attends a signing ceremony of the Respect for Marriage Act at the White House in Washington, D.C., Dec. 13, 2022. President Biden signed the bill on Tuesday codifying federal protections for same-sex marriage. The move came days after the Respect for Marriage Act went through the U.S. Congress.

President Biden attends a signing ceremony of the Respect for Marriage Act at the White House in Washington, D.C., Dec. 13, 2022. President Biden signed the bill on Tuesday codifying federal protections for same-sex marriage. The move came days after the Respect for Marriage Act went through the U.S. Congress. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua via Getty Images)

The new law intends to keep gay marriage legal, should the U.S. Supreme Court ever decide to reverse its 2015 decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex unions nationwide. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Senate on Thursday approved the $1.7 trillion spending bill with help from more than a dozen Republican lawmakers after a fight over immigration policy nearly derailed the legislation.

In a 68-29 vote, the Senate passed a bill that provides $858 billion for defense, $787 billion for non-defense domestic programs and nearly $45 billion for military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The more than 4,000-page bill funds the government for the rest of the fiscal year and includes more than 7,200 earmarks totaling more than $15 billion.

Fox News' Brianna Herlihy, Chris Pandolfo and Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics