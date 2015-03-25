Record Number of GOP Candidates on NH Ballot

Thirty Republicans have filed to run for president in New Hampshire, beating the old record of 25 candidates in 1992.

Thirteen Democrats in addition to President Obama filed to have their names on the Granite State's primary ballot.

Texas Gov. Rick Perry and former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson filed their papers in person Friday in order to meet the deadline of 5 p.m. ET.

Needless to say, it will be a crowded primary ballot in New Hampshire. Although Secretary of State Bill Gardner has yet to announce the official date, it is widely expected to be set for January 10.

CANDIDATES FOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

Filed with the Secretary of State as of October 17-28, 2011 (4:00pm)

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES (in chronological order of filing)

Ron Paul of Lake Jackson, Texas

Fred Karger of Laguna Beach, Calif.

Andy Martin of Chicago, Ill.

Jon Huntsman of Salt Lake City, Utah

Buddy Roemer of Baton Rouge, La.

Herman Cain of McDonough, Ga.

Vern Wuensche of Houston, Texas

Rick Santorum of Great Falls, Va.

Mark Callahan of Eugene, Ore.

Mitt Romney of Belmont, Mass.

Hugh Cort of Birmingham, Ala.

L. John Davis, Jr. of Grand Junction, Colo.

Joe Story of Jacksonville, Fla.

Linden Swift of Plainfield, Ind.

James A. Vestermark of Taylor Mill, Ky.

Jeff Lawman of Derry, N.H.

Joe Robinson of Newton, Mass.

Keith Drummond of Katy, Texas

Newt Gingrich of McLean, Va.

Randy Crow of Kelly, N.C.

Michele Bachmann of Stillwater, Minn.

Michael J. Meehan of St. Louis, Mo.

Benjamin Linn of Milford, N.H.

Christopher V. Hill of Prospect, Ky.

Stewart J. Greenleaf of Huntingdon Valley, Pa.

Gary Johnson of Canoncito, N.M.

Rick Perry of Austin, Texas

Timothy Brewer of Dayton, Ohio

Kevin Rubash of Wilmette, Ill.

Bear Betzler of Philadelphia, Pa.

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES (in chronological order of filing)

Barack Obama of Chicago, Ill.

Darcy G. Richardson of Jacksonville, Fla.

Aldous C. Tyler of Madison, Wis.

Robert B. Jordan of Garden Grove, Calif.

John D. Haywood of Durham, N.C.

Bob Greene of Mountain View, Calif.

Craig Freis of Lake Elsinore, Calif.

John Wolfe, Jr. of Chattanooga, Tenn.

Randall Terry of Purgitsville, W.V.

Ed Cowan of Moretown, Vt.

Cornelius Edward O'Connor of West Palm Beach, Fla.

Bob Ely of Lake Forest, Ill.

Edward T. O'Donnell, Jr. of Wilmington, Del.

Vermin Supreme of Rockport, Mass.