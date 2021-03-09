Recall Gavin Newsom adviser pushes back on Bernie Sanders’ criticism, says liberals joining effort

A senior adviser to the Recall Gavin Newsom campaign is pushing back against Sen. Bernie Sanders’ criticisms of the movement, claiming many of those who’ve signed the recall petition are supporters of the senator.

"I don’t think Bernie Sanders knows what his own followers and fans and voters are doing here in California," Randy Economy told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday.

"A lot of our people who have signed our petitions are Bernie-crats, because they’re sick and tired of the mess that's been created by Gavin Newsom [and] the Democratic Party here."

Sanders, I-Vt., tweeted his criticisms of the recall movement on Monday.

"Right wing Republicans in California are trying to recall Gavin Newsom for the crime of telling people to wear masks and for listening to scientists during COVID," Sanders tweeted. "Extremist Republicans have done enough to undermine democracy already. We must all unite to oppose the recall in California."

Economy told Ainsley Earhardt the senator’s comments are "nonsensical."

"[Sen. Sanders] needs to kind of get a little reality check on what his troops are doing out here in the Golden State, because when he makes nonsensical comments like that, it’s just a poor reflection upon the reality of what we’re doing here in California," he said.

Recall Gavin Newsom has collected 1.95 million unverified signatures as of this writing. A total of 1.5 million verified signatures are needed for the recall to move forward.

"Fox & Friends" reached out to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office for comment but did not receive a response.

The group has until March 17 to submit the collected signatures for final verification by the state. Organizers are ready, Economy said, for the effort to move forward.

"You know, it’s been an emotional roller coaster for so many of us, including me personally, because we can just look at the collateral damage that Gavin Newsom has done to so many millions of Californians’ lives, whether it be the small business owner in East Los Angeles or the restaurant worker up in Oakland," he said. "Everything that he has done during this pandemic, he’s done wrong."

"We’re going to have a big election, a huge election that everybody in the world is going to be watching," he added.

