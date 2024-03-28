Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been a prolific supporter of Democrats

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, whose homes were raided this week as part of a federal human trafficking investigation, has been a staunch supporter of Democrats during his career.

Combs' Los Angeles home was searched Monday by Homeland Security officials, and agents were also seen at his home in Miami. A U.S. official confirmed to Fox News that the raids were linked to a federal human trafficking investigation.

Combs has leveraged his stardom and fame to back Democrats during his career, including President Biden during the 2020 elections, in what looked to be an attempt to persuade Black voters.

Combs was part of a group of dozens of Black individuals who sent a letter to Biden in August 2020 urging him to select a Black vice presidential candidate, which appeared to reference reports that then-Sen. Kamala Harris was too "ambitious" to be his choice, The Hill reported.

"Was Joe Biden ever labeled 'too ambitious' because he ran for president three times? Should President Obama not have made him VP because he had to worry about his 'loyalty' when he clearly had AMBITIONS to be president himself?" the letter said.

"Why does Senator Kamala Harris have to show remorse for questioning Biden's previous stance on integrated busing during a Democratic primary debate?"

In October 2020, Variety reported that Combs endorsed Biden while saying he "played the game" by endorsing Democrats for their views in the past, but said problems persisted.

He added that neither major political party has done enough for Black people and launched the so-called Our Black Party to bring Black voters behind a single agenda, the outlet reported.

Combs has also appeared to be friendly with former President Barack Obama.

In 2004, he interviewed the then-Illinois state senator for MTV's "Rock the Vote" campaign and later appeared friendly with him in pictures posted to social media.

"This week has been great," Combs wrote in a September 2017 Facebook post showing a photo of him and Obama. "Shout out to the king Barack Obama!!! #BlackExcellence"

Combs also said "white men like [Donald] Trump need to be banished" during a 2020 interview with Charlamagne tha God when he endorsed Biden's candidacy, CNN reported. Trump has appeared in pictures alongside Combs in the past, primarily at public events.

On Tuesday, Combs' lawyers said that the raids on his homes were "a gross use of military-level force" and maintained his innocence.

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences," attorney Aaron Dyer said in a statement. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."

Dyer said there has been "no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations" and called them a "witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits."