PSY performs at concert attended by Obama despite controversy over lyrics

South Korean rapper PSY performed Sunday evening at a holiday concert attended by President Obama and his family despite controversy over his past lyrics advocating the torture and killing of Americans.

The "Gangnam Style" rapper, born Park Jae-sang, apologized Friday for using what he says was "inflammatory and inappropriate language" in songs a decade ago.

On a 2004 song for a South Korean band, PSY rapped: "Kill those f---ing Yankees who have been torturing Iraqi captives."

The lyrics went on to say: "Kill their daughters, mothers, daughters-in-law and fathers."

The offending song was performed as PSY and other performers were protesting the execution of a Korean missionary by terrorists demanding that South Korea not aid the U.S. in the Iraq war.

In a statement Friday, PSY said the protests were part of a "deeply emotional" reaction to the war and the killing of two Korean schoolgirls. The rapper said he "will forever be sorry for any pain I have caused by those words."

The performance, which airs on TNT on Dec. 21, also featured performances by Diana Ross, Megan Hilty, Demi Lovato, Chris Mann and Scotty McCreery.

Obama traditionally attends the "Christmas in Washington" concert of carols and songs to benefit the Children's National Medical Center. The 31st installment will be held at the National Building Museum, and is to be hosted for a second year by comedian Conan O'Brien.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.