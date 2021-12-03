Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Psaki offers no update whether China's Xi is helping to track COVID-19 origins

Psaki previously said she does not 'think it's a secret' that America wants transparency in finding the origins of COVID-19

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
close
White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a briefing Video

White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a briefing

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that she did not have "any updates" whether China’s President Xi is helping the Biden administration and American intelligence agencies track down the origins of COVID-19.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a daily news briefing at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on December 03, 2021 in Washington, DC.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a daily news briefing at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on December 03, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Last month, following a virtual meeting between Biden and Xi, Psaki did not deny that Biden failed to ask Xi for assistance and told Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy that Biden's messaging was "clear" when it comes to determining the origins of COVID-19.

PSAKI DOESN’T DENY THAT BIDEN FAILED TO ASK CHINA'S XI FOR HELP TRACKING COVID ORIGINS

Asked then by Doocy whether Biden's message "is clear to somebody who has a Zoom meeting with the president that that's what he means if that's not what he says," Psaki claimed that America's "national security officials have conveyed very clearly" and that she does not "think it's a secret" that America is looking into the origins.

Doocy asked Friday whether Xi "has helped" and "been transparent." Psaki responded, saying the Biden administration would appreciate support from Xi and China in discovering the origins of COVID-19, but that she does not "have any updates on the participation or willingness of the Chinese to add and provide additional data."

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks virtually with Chinese leader Xi Jinping from the White House in Washington, U.S. November 15, 2021.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks virtually with Chinese leader Xi Jinping from the White House in Washington, U.S. November 15, 2021. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo)

Last month, ahead of the virtual summit meeting which did not produce any major breakthroughs, Xi referred to Biden as his "old friend." In contrary to Xi's remarks, Psaki said after the meeting that Biden "considers him someone he has known for some time" and someone he can "have candid relationships with."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Psaki speaks during a daily news briefing at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on December 03, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Psaki speaks during a daily news briefing at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on December 03, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

In October, the World Health Organization announced 26 proposed members to an advisory committee aimed to steer studies into the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic and other pathogens of epidemic potential.

Fox News' Peter Doocy contributed to this article.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News and is a graduate of the University of Alabama. Follow him on Twitter: @RealKyleMorris

More from Politics