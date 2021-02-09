Psaki: Biden not weighing in on Trump impeachment trial because 'he's not a pundit’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday said President Biden is not weighing in on former President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial because "he’s not a pundit," while maintaining that he will not watch the proceedings.

During the White House press briefing Tuesday, Psaki was repeatedly pressed by reporters for commentary on behalf of the president regarding his predecessor’s second Senate impeachment trial — which began amid the briefing.

"He’s not a pundit," Psaki said. "He’s not going to opine on the back-and-forth arguments, nor is he watching them."

Psaki maintained that Biden has conveyed that Trump’s "words and his actions and of course the events of Jan. 6 were a threat to our democracy."

"He ran against him because he was concerned that former President Trump was unfit for office, in part, because of his past history of invoking violence around the country," Psaki said. "President Trump—former President Trump—is not here because President Biden defeated him."

She added that now, Biden’s "focus is on delivering on his promises to the American people."

Psaki, on Monday, said Biden would "not spend too much time" watching the impeachment proceedings, and maintained that he would leave the "pace, process and mechanics" of the trial up to the Senate.

Trump’s second Senate impeachment trial began on Tuesday, after the House on Jan. 13 voted for a second time to impeach him—this time on charges of inciting an insurrection ahead of and during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.