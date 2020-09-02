'President Trump is the strongest voice in America in support of police:' Lindsey Graham

“The strongest voice in America for the law enforcement community is President Trump,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Tuesday.

“In his convention, he showcased the cops, victims of crime, family members who had lost their loved ones serving as a police officer,” the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee told “Hannity.”

Graham noted that the current period in American history is a “dangerous time to be a cop.”

“Criminals have no fear, liberal prosecutors and politicians have no respect for the police. God bless you, Donald Trump. Law and order are on the ballot and we’re going to kick their ass for the men and women in blue,” Graham said.

CHICAGO WEEKEND SHOOTINGS LEAVE 10 DEAD, 45 WOUNDED – INCLUDING TWO POLICE OFFICERS

Graham reacted to the Chicago Police Department confirming to Fox News the existence of an intelligence alert reportedly sent out by the FBI warning area law enforcement of a pact among street gangs “to 'shoot on-sight any cop that has a weapon drawn on any subject in public'."

The "Potential Activity Alert" from FBI officials was sent out Aug. 26, according to ABC7, which says it has obtained a copy of it.

“We have been made aware of this threat by a law enforcement partner,” a Chicago police spokesperson told Fox News on Tuesday. “The Chicago Police Department takes all threats against officer safety seriously and we will take all necessary measures to safeguard our officers.”

The alert -- which mentions around 36 gangs, including the Latin Kings and Vice Lords -- says "members of these gang factions have been actively searching for, and filming, police officers in performance of their official duties,” ABC7 says.

“The purpose of which is to catch on film an officer drawing his/her weapon on any subject and the subsequent 'shoot on-site' of said officer, in order to garner national media attention,” it added, according to the station.

But ABC7 also said the information is coming from "a contact whose reporting is limited and whose reliability cannot be determined."

The office of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, when contacted by Fox News, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“God help this country if we lose," Graham said. "We’re in a fight for the heart and soul of the country … stand behind this president. This president is doing what he needs to do.”

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.