Portland’s violent crime jump outpaced US, FBI data shows

Republicans have made tackling crime a major campaign issue going into next month’s midterm elections

Bradford Betz
Bradford Betz
Oregon sheriff criticizes new bail reform policies | Digital Originals

An Oregon sheriff said the state's recently implemented bail reform policies are making her community less safe and contradict what rural residents want.

The increase in violent crime in Portland, Oregon between 2020 and 2021 outpaced the rest of the United States, according to the latest FBI data. 

The FBI released its latest figures last Wednesday, showing that violent crime in the U.S. more or less remained steady between 2020 and 2021. 

OREGON GOP GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE SAYS VOTERS ARE 'DONE' WITH FAILED LEADERSHIP AND 'READY FOR A CHANGE'

​​​​​​​A Portland, Ore., police officer scans the crowd while dispersing protesters, Aug. 21, 2020. 

​​​​​​​A Portland, Ore., police officer scans the crowd while dispersing protesters, Aug. 21, 2020.  (Getty Images)

"Overall, the analysis shows violent and property crime remained consistent between 2020 and 2021. While the aggregate estimated violent crime volume decreased 1% for the nation from (1.32 million) in 2020 to (1.13 million) in 2021, the estimated number of murders increased from 22,000 in 2020 to 22,900 in 2021," the FBI said in a press release

The FBI data, while not accounting for every jurisdiction in every state, indicated that violent crime shot up more than 38% in Portland, Oregon, from 3,148 violent crime incidents in 2020 to 4,374 in 2021. 

PORTLAND ‘JOGGER RAPIST’ SURVIVOR SLAMS OREGON OFFICIALS OVER OFFENDER'S RELEASE: THIS IS ‘IRRESPONSIBLE’

Portland’s homicide rates, however, remained far below their peak in the late 1980s. 

Critical to note, the FBI data accounted for only around 62% of law enforcement agencies across the country that submitted data. 

Portland Police released an image of the crime scene here a man was fatally shot by police on June 25, 2021

Portland Police released an image of the crime scene here a man was fatally shot by police on June 25, 2021 (Portland Police Bureau)

Still, the data comes as Republicans seek to make tackling crime a major campaign issue going into next month’s midterms. 

Next month, Oregon voters will decide whether gubernatorial candidates Christine Drazan, a Republican, or Tina Kotek, a Democrat, will replace current Democratic Gov. Kate Brown. Should Drazan win, she would be the first Republican governor elected in Oregon in more than 40 years. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the Portland Police Department and the Portland Police Association for comment. 

