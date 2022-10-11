Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate says voters are 'done' with failed leadership and 'ready for a change'

Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan said her Democratic candidate makes decision that are "politically driven" and not what's best for Oregonians on "The Ingraham Angle."

CHRISTINE DRAZAN: You know, this is a continuation of Tina Kotec's failed leadership, she is out of touch with Oregonians, she is making choices and making decisions that are just politically driven, the reality on the ground is that drugs harm families. And drugs are hurting our state, they are hurting our community, and frankly as you noted, people are dying. The answer here is not to continue to enable this behavior, the answer is to get people into treatment and long-term recovery and not to assume that this is how our state has to be long-term, and therefore we need to create meth stabilization centers, that is the wrong answer.

NIKE CO-FOUNDER DONATES $1M TO REPUBLICAN RUNNING FOR GOVERNOR IN OREGON

We need more law enforcement on the streets. And frankly, we need a governor that is not going to engage in the mass release of criminals. That’s what Kate Brown has done. That’s what Tina Kotec aligned with Kate Brown to continue to just release rapists and murderers onto our streets. As governor, I will support victims. I will ensure that we have law enforcement on our streets and that our communities are safe.

She [Kotec] has failed leadership one time after another. Oregonians are done with it. They are ready for a change.

