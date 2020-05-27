Pompeo officially declares Hong Kong ‘no longer autonomous,’ slams China intervention

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday officially declared that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China, days after Beijing moved to impose new national security legislation on the territory.

“Beijing’s disastrous decision is only the latest in a series of actions that fundamentally undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms and China’s own promises to the Hong Kong people under the Sino-British Joint Declaration, a U.N.-filed international treaty,” Pompeo said in a statement.

He said that the State Department is required to assess the territory’s autonomy from China, and that on Wednesday he certified to Congress that it “does not continue to warrant treatment under United States laws in the same manner as U.S. laws were applied to Hong Kong before July 1997.”

“No reasonable person can assert today that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy from China, given facts on the ground.”

Pompeo later tweeted that “Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China, given facts on the ground.”

