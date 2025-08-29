Pentagon backs Under Secretary Anthony Tata amid legal dispute involving astrologer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pentagon is standing firmly behind Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Anthony Tata, who is facing a legal dispute in Florida connected to a self-described astrologer.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell told Fox News that Tata continues to enjoy full confidence from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

"Under Secretary Tata has the complete and total confidence of Secretary Hegseth in his role and will continue to have his support," Parnell said. "Mr. Tata has done a fantastic job delivering on the priorities of this Department and this administration. We strongly stand by him."

According to a 17-page complaint filed in Palm Beach County and obtained by Fox News Digital, John Doe, whose personal details align with Tata, accused Amy Tripp of harassment, defamation and attempted extortion. The suit alleges she threatened his marriage and career while demanding money to remain silent.



The filing states Doe and Tripp met in April 2024 on the dating app Bumble while Doe was working on a book and consulting about "astrological beliefs and related issues."

Their relationship developed into both "a casual sexual relationship as well as a professional relationship regarding the astrology business." Doe also invested in Tripp’s company, Starheal LLC, in exchange for a 5% equity stake.

Court records show that a temporary restraining order was granted against Tripp on Aug. 7, 2025, after the alleged harassment escalated. A summons issued later that month ordered her to respond to the allegations within 20 days.

While the Florida case unfolds, Tata’s career spans decades of military and public service. A retired Army brigadier general and novelist, he spent 28 years in uniform, including service in Afghanistan. After retiring, he transitioned into civilian leadership roles, including stints in education and as North Carolina’s transportation secretary.

Tata, a graduate of West Point, is also a recipient of the Army Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Combat Action Badge, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Kosovo Campaign Medal, and Ranger Tab.

His public career has not been without turbulence. Tata resigned from the transportation post in 2015, following scrutiny from his management, and his nomination for a top Pentagon role in 2020 drew attention to past social media posts as reported by CNN. Tata later apologized for his remarks.

Tata’s current responsibilities overseeing personnel and readiness for the U.S. military remain the Pentagon's priority despite the legal challenge.



Attorneys for John Doe in the Palm Beach County complaint did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.