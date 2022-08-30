Fetterman torched for saying ‘poorer’ people, ‘minorities’ less likely to have ID to vote: ‘Completely racist'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Conservatives on Twitter responded forcefully to a clip in which Pennsylvania Lt. Governor and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman claimed that ID shouldn’t be required to vote because "poorer" people and "people of color" are "less likely to have their ID."

Critics accused Fetterman’s own comments of being racist and ignorant. Some even dug up a tense altercation from 2013 between him and a Black person as additional evidence that Fetterman doesn’t respect minorities.

The now-viral clip of Fetterman, which came from a 2021 interview between him and liberal pundit Brian Tyler Cohen, featured the candidate’s perspective on why requiring universal voter ID in Pennsylvania is a bad idea. In it, he said, "In my own state they are going to pass, attempt to pass, a constitutional amendment making sure that universal voting ID – for every time you vote, not just when you sign up to vote, but every time you vote."

Fetterman explained the alleged dark motive behind this amendment, stating it will be passed "because they understand that at any given time there’s tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians who typically are on the poorer side and are people of color that are less likely to have their ID at any one given time."

FETTERMAN SAID HE OPPOSES VOTER ID LAWS BECAUSE 'PEOPLE OF COLOR ARE LESS LIKELY TO HAVE THEIR ID’

GOP communications strategist Matt Whitlock explained that one group Fetterman mentioned actually wants to require ID for voting. He tweeted, "The irony of course is polling shows people of color (namely black and Latino) support voter ID as much or more than any other group. Not surprising that Fetterman wouldn’t be particularly in touch with the views of people of color though."

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, ripped Fetterman’s statement and reminded users of the Senate hopeful’s past in dealing with minorities. He wrote, "A completely racist comment. Sadly, it’s unsurprising from Democrat John Fetterman— the same guy who pulled a shotgun on an unarmed and innocent black jogger."

BlazeTV contributor T.J. Moe expressed amazement over Fetterman’s comments. "Continues to be absolutely stunning to watch democrats act like black people are too stupid and helpless to get IDs. I’ve never met a black person (or any person) who was a functioning adult and didn’t have an ID," he tweeted.

"Like the black jogger he ran down with a shotgun and held at gunpoint?" asked conservative radio host Dana Loesch, also bringing up the incident from Fetterman’s time as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania.

Spanish-language journalist and radio host Dania Alexandrino pushed back on Fetterman’s claims, reminding him she’s a Latina who has ID. "I never leave my house without my license sooooo..." she wrote.

"Poor people are so friggin dumb that they don't even know what IDs are apparently," conservative journalist Ian Miles Cheong commented sarcastically.

Former White House special assistant to President Trump Steven Cheung blasted Fetterman over his tweet, writing, "Fetterman is a racist who thinks people of color are incapable or lack the mental capacity to have their ID cards. Because in his mind, minorities are a bunch of low-life’s who can’t do something simple like get their ID cards."

PENNSYLVANIA SENATE SHOWDOWN: OZ TARGETS FETTERMAN FOR NOT JOINING BIDEN ON TUESDAY

"I love it when white people say black voters can't figure out how to get an I.D. so they can vote. That's not racist at all," remarked American Greatness reporter Deb Heine.

Former Republican congressional candidate Lavern Spicer tweeted, "Fool, if this was true there would be no Democrat party!"

Conservative pundit Jesse Kelly alleged the true motive behind Fetterman’s claims, tweeting, "He’s against voted ID because he wants to cheat. Democrats know everyone can get an ID easily. They’ve used this lie forever. But the truth is they want to cheat. So they push for this and mail-in voting. Stop dancing around things."

