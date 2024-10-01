Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Pennsylvania survey finds Harris leading Trump narrowly, identifies her 'biggest weakness,' pollster says

AARP polling data shows Vice President Kamala Harris' weakest point is with senior citizens, a group that breaks decisively for former President Donald Trump overall

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Pennsylvania remains one of the tightest contests in the nation as November's presidential election approaches. 

Vice President Kamala Harris remains ahead of former President Donald Trump by a razor-thin margin, according to new data from AARP. 

Harris maintains 49% of likely voters, while Trump maintains approximately 47%, according to the survey. Three percent reported being undecided.  

Trump at a townhall

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump participates in a Fox News Town Hall with Sean Hannity at the New Holland Arena in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The AARP poll was conducted by landline, cell phone and text-to-web by a bipartisan team from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24. 

Harris' weakest point is with senior citizens, AARP's response data shows.

Seniors aged 65 years and older broke for Trump by seven points, according to the data. 

Pennsylvania elections

A voter fills out a mail-in ballot at the Board of Elections office in the Allegheny County Office Building in Pittsburgh. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

It is a major shift after Trump was trailing previous Democratic candidate President Biden by one point before he dropped out and Harris became the party's nominee.

The AARP survey found that 50% of likely voters approve of Trump's performance as president from 2016 to 2020. About 49% disapprove of his job performance in the Oval Office.

Approximately 45% approve of Harris' performance as vice president, while 52% disapprove.

Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris is pictured during a campaign event at the Philip Chosky Theatre in Pittsburgh. (Rebecca Droke/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The AARP survey spoke with 1,398 likely voters in Pennsylvania and has an overall margin of error of four percentage points. 

An over-sample of 470 likely voters within the state who are 50 years old and up was included in the data with a margin of error of three and half percentage points.

