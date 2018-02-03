Pence says memo 'raises serious concerns,' suggests more memos on Russia probe will be released

The declassified memo released Friday by House Republicans that alleges intelligence abuse during the 2016 presidential campaign “raises serious concerns” about the integrity of the FBI and the Department of Justice, Vice President Mike Pence said.

“I’ve had a chance to see the memo and our administration believes the memo raises serious concerns about the integrity of decisions that were made at the highest level of the Department of Justice and the FBI,” Pence told a TV station in Pittsburgh on Friday. “We’re going to continue to work with Congress to practice transparency, to get all this information out before the American people.”

On Friday, Republican leaders in the House Intelligence Committee released the memo, which suggests the FBI and DOJ requested a surveillance warrant on then-campaign adviser Carter Page using as evidence a disputed anti-Trump dossier funded by Democrats.

Pence's vow for transparency is in line with committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., who suggested more information on the investigation will be declassified by President Trump, then made public.

The president has argued the investigation has yielded no evidence on collusion and should be concluded.

Democrats have charged the memo took information from the investigation out of context, which has led to speculation that the next memo released by House Republicans will be related to “source documents,” or the information from which they wrote the first memo.

Pence’s comments on the memo echoed remarks made by Trump, saying his criticism is directed at the top leadership at the FBI and Justice Department.

“This president has made clear: We have great respect for the rank and file men and women of law enforcement in our Justice Department and the FBI who serve every day,” the vice president said.