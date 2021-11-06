DC locals share their thoughts on Nancy Pelosi: 'Doesn't have control'

Locals in Washington, D.C., told Fox News they think House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is doing an amazing job, despite feeling she does not have control of Democrats.

"She's doing an amazing job," one D.C. resident told Fox News.

"Fabulous," another local said.

Pelosi's been doing "a wonderful job," a woman told Fox News.

WATCH:

On Friday night, house lawmakers passed President Biden's $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, a big win for the Biden administration. The bill broke a weeks-long deadlock between progressives and moderates.

HOUSE PASSES BIPARTISAN $1.2 TRILLION INFRASTRUCTURE BILL AFTER PROGRESSIVES DROP OPPOSITION

Pelosi initially planned to hold votes for both the infrastructure and the Build Back Better Act, but was forced to abandon that plan after some moderates demanded the House wait for scores from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). Instead, Pelosi called for a vote on a procedural rule, which would only bring the bill to the floor, not pass it.

Some D.C. locals felt Pelosi was not in control of the Democrats, particularly more progressive members of the party.

"She doesn't have control over the progressives," one local said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I mean, look at how Congress is divided. Democrats, even the Democrats, you have so many caucuses within the Democratic Party in Congress."

"She is trying to please every one of them," the man continued.

"I can't conceive of a speaker in my lifetime who has had a tougher row to hoe than the one she's been given," the woman told Fox News.