Pelosi doubles down that Biden shouldn't debate Trump: 'Why bother?'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday doubled down on her argument that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should not debate President Trump, claiming the Republican incumbent and his "henchmen" have no "fidelity" to facts or the truth.

Asked during an interview on "Morning on CBS" whether she still believed the former vice president should skip the three scheduled debates, Pelosi said: "Oh, I do. Not that I don't think he'll be excellent. I just think that the president has no fidelity to fact or truth and, actually in his comments the last few days, no fidelity to the Constitution of the United States."

BIDEN'S LOW-KEY CAMPAIGN STYLE WORRIES SOME DEMOCRATS

She continued: "He and his henchmen are a danger, with their comments, are a danger to our democracy. So I don't want to give him - I mean, why bother? He doesn't tell the truth."

Pelosi first suggested at the end of August that Biden should cancel his debates with Trump, saying she didn't want the forums to become an "exercise in skullduggery."

"I wouldn't legitimize a conversation with him, nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States," she said at the time. "Now I know that the Biden campaign thinks in a different way about this."

CNN'S BRIAN STELTER RIDICULED FOR CLAIMING 'RIGHT-WING MEDIA TEMPEST' IS BEHIND PUSH FOR BIDEN NOT TO DEBATE TRUMP

Biden and his campaign rejected the proposal.

"As long as the commission continues down the straight and narrow as they have, I'm going to debate him," he said. "I'm going to be a fact-check on the floor while I'm debating him."

The first debate, which will be hosted in Cleveland, Ohio, by Fox News' Chris Wallace, is scheduled to take place Tuesday, Sept. 29.

HILLARY CLINTON SAYS JOE BIDEN SHOULD NOT CONCEDE ON ELECTION NIGHT 'UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES'

According to an aggregate of polls by RealClearPolitics, Biden leads Trump nationally by more than six percentage points.

During a Thursday interview on Fox News Radio with Brian Kilmeade, Trump said Biden has a "tremendous" advantage in the debates because he's been in politics for so many years.

TRUMP VISITS SUPREME COURT TO PAY RESPECTS TO RUTH BADER GINSBURG, PROTESTS HEARD OUTSIDE

"No, I think I'm the one without experience. I've just been doing this for a few years, he's been doing it for 47 years-plus," he said.

Biden told reporters Wednesday that he was starting to prepare "heavily" starting Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP