©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Patriot Act

Patriot Act repeal bill puts controversial law in the crosshairs: 'Let's end the abuse!'

'It’s past time to rein in our intelligence agencies and restore the right to privacy,' says Rep Anna Paulina Luna

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., has introduced a one-page bill to repeal the controversial Patriot Act, which was passed on the heels of the horrific Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

The text of the measure, dubbed the "American Privacy Restoration Act," reads, "The USA PATRIOT Act … is repealed, and each provision of law amended by such Act is amended to read as such provision read on October 25, 2001."

"For over two decades, rogue actors within our U.S. intelligence agencies have used the Patriot Act to create the most sophisticated, unaccountable surveillance apparatus in the Western world," Luna said, according to a press release.

ANNA PAULINA LUNA RESIGNS FROM HOUSE FREEDOM CAUCUS, SAYS ‘MUTUAL RESPECT’ WAS ‘SHATTERED’

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., looks on during a House Oversight Subcommittee hearing at the U.S. Capitol on April 1, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"My legislation will strip the deep state of these tools and protect every American’s fourth amendment right against unreasonable searches and seizures. It’s past time to rein in our intelligence agencies and restore the right to privacy. Anyone trying to convince you otherwise is using ‘security’ as an excuse to erode your freedom."

In a post on X, Luna thanked Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., for cosponsoring the bill.

REAL ID ‘UNNECESSARY IN KEEPING US SAFE,’ GOP LAWMAKER SAYS AS DEADLINE LOOMS

Rep. Eric Burlison

Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., leaves the Capitol Hill Club after a meeting of the House Republican Conference on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"Let's end the abuse!" she declared in the post.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who has previously pushed bills involving repealing the Patriot Act, pointed out in a post on X last week that just three Republicans voted against passing it in October 2001 — one of them was former Rep. Ron Paul, the father of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

LONE REPUBLICAN BECOMES ONLY LAWMAKER TO VOTE AGAINST CRACKDOWN ON HUMAN ORGAN TRAFFICKING

Rep. Thomas Massie

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., speaks to reporters following a series of votes at the U.S. Capitol on March 11, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"Abuse of the PATRIOT Act over time revealed they were justified. Imagine the pressure they were under just one month after 9/11. I’m sure they were called every name in the book," Massie wrote.

