House Of Representatives

Lone Republican becomes only lawmaker to vote against crackdown on human organ trafficking

Massie is a conservative libertarian

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
A bill aimed at cracking down on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its practice of forced organ harvesting passed with overwhelming support on Wednesday – though one House lawmaker voted against it.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., was the lone Republican to oppose the Stop Forced Organ Harvesting Act, which passed 406-1.

"It's just another example of us trying to stick our nose in another country's business and write their laws," Massie told Fox News Digital after the vote. "And at the end of the day, they're gonna do what they're gonna do, and it's just sort of a virtue signal over here."

Massie, a conservative libertarian, often votes against House bills that weigh in on another country's affairs.

Rep. Thomas Massie

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., is seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The Kentucky Republican pointed out that he opposed the legislation when it was up for a vote during a previous Congress.

Rep. Chris Smith with inspiration for Sound of Freedom

Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., introduced the bill. (Rep. Chris Smith's Office)

But his pushback is also notable now given his status as an open critic of Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and at times, of President Donald Trump. 

The bill was introduced by Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., and would authorize the Secretary of State to deny U.S. passports and visitor visas to people involved in organ trafficking circles.

House Speaker Mike Johnson

Massie has been a vocal critic of House GOP leaders, including U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

It would also call for sanctions on entities and individuals found to have participated in the gruesome illicit industry.

U.S. lawmakers have accused China of forced organ harvesting of its ideological opponents, including Falun Gong practitioners and Uyghur Muslims. 

