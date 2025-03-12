Oregon legislature weighing trio of bills that could result in less oversight for convicted sex offenders

Lawmakers in Oregon are considering three bills that, if passed, would ease public safety requirements for convicted sex offenders and significantly downsize the state's backlog for reassessing offenders.

Senate Bills 819, 820 and 821 all revolve around creating an easier process for the state Board of Parole and Post-Prison Supervision to classify convicted sex offenders, but the suggestions in the bills ultimately reduce the number of convicted sex offenders in the community that are being monitored.

A letter from the Oregon District Attorneys Association (ODAA), which was listed as public testimony on the state legislature's website, to the Senate Committee on Judiciary asks that all three bills be reconsidered.

Senate Bill 819 aims to eliminate the hearing required when a sex offender's requirement to report or classification level is changed.

The ODAA said it is concerned that the suggestion would make the process not as thorough as the Parole Board is currently required to consider ten criteria before making such decisions. The association is also worried that victims of sex offenders would not be allowed to give input on the decision if the hearing is no longer required.

The bill does state that the attorney general, district attorney or a victim could request a hearing, but the ODAA said lack of resources or notice could result in a hearing not being possible.

"For instance, who is going to be tasked with tracking down all the victims years after these cases have been completed and the offender is seeking to get off the sex offender registration list," the letter states.

Senate Bill 820 seeks to change the way sex offenders are currently classified by the state by limiting the criteria for who needs a classification. It suggests only the following sex offenders be classified: those with two or more convictions for sex crimes, those being released from the Department of Corrections and those younger than 35 years old on Jan. 1, 2026.

"Some sex offenders may only have one crime conviction date, or one conviction for a sex crime, or a conviction for a lesser sex crime because of consideration from a plea agreement. This does not mean that they did not engage in serious conduct and have multiple sex crimes, victims, or dates of offense," the ODAA wrote, in part.

Lastly, Senate Bill 821 suggests that the Dec. 1, 2026, deadline for the Parole Board to complete all classifications for existing sex offenders be removed. Another deadline is not provided, but the ODAA suggested it be postponed three years.

"ODAA understands that handling sex offender relief or classification hearings is only one of the Parole Board’s important duties and there are limited resources to get all the work done. At the same time, these are very important decisions for both the victims of these serious crimes and the community," the association wrote.

Local outlets in Oregon report that the Parole Board is facing a massive backlog of unclassified sex offenders that cannot be handled. Of the 33,000 registered in the state, approximately 18,000 were unclassified in January 2025, according to The News-Review in Roseburg, Oregon.

All three bills have received massive backlash from community members, family members of victims, law enforcement agencies and other advocates for women and children. Though a few people have shown support for the suggestions, including Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek.

The Senate Committee on Judiciary is set to hold a hearing Thursday afternoon.