Oregon's governor has signed a proclamation that will make March 10 "Abortion Provider Appreciation Day," in an effort to reaffirm her administration's commitment to "maintaining access to abortion care across the state."

"Here in Oregon, we understand that abortion is healthcare, and providers are appreciated and can continue to provide care without interference and intimidation," Governor Tina Kotek said in a statement. "To our providers and to the patients who live in Oregon or have been forced to retreat to our state for care, know that I continue to have your back."

Immediately following the November election, officials said Kotek directed the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) to partner with OHSU to replace the state's three-year supply of Mifepristone — a medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over 20 years ago for use in miscarriage management and to end a pregnancy.

The governor said she continues to work with providers and the OHA to monitor and identify ways to mitigate federal threats to reproductive care.

"Oregon leads the nation with the strongest protections to access reproductive health care, including abortion. In these uncertain times, I’ll safeguard our values," Kotek wrote in a post on X.

Oregon Senate Republicans shared their reaction to Kotek's declaration and slammed the governor for focusing on "abortion provider appreciation" over fixing other issues in the state.

"Fix crime? Fix schools? Fix affordability? Nah… Kotek declares ‘Abortion Provider Appreciation Day’ instead," the group wrote in post on X with a meme attached.

In 2023, Kotek signed the Access to Reproductive Health Care law, House Bill 2002. The bill protects access to reproductive healthcare and provides state funding to support the work of community organizations and clinical partners to ensure that people across the state have broader access to the reproductive healthcare they need.

The bill also allows minors to undergo sex reassignment surgery or obtain an abortion without their parent’s permission.

Justin Hwang, chairman of the Oregon Republican Party, previously said, "HB 2002 is what happens when progressive politicians and their far-left base put woke ideology ahead of common sense."

"This bill represents a new low for Oregon and an even bigger loss for children and parents," Hwang told Fox News Digital. "Imagine being a father or mother who finds out that their child has made a life-changing decision without any consent or notification."

According to the governor's office, reproductive health equity is a long-time priority of Kotek, both from her time as speaker of the Oregon House and during her tenure as governor.

The Pro-Life group "Oregon Right to Life" reacted to the governor's proclamation and said they would not be supporting the measure.

"You may have heard it's Abortion Provider Appreciation Day—but we're not celebrating abortion. We're honoring a brave former abortion worker who chose to walk away from the industry," the organization wrote in a post on X.

According to Oregon Health Authority data, of the 10,075 abortions provided in Oregon in 2023, 1,661 were patients who reside out-of-state, reflecting a nearly 60% increase from the prior year.

