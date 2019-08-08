Onetime Miss Iraq clashes with Rep. Omar after saying lawmaker doesn't represent her as Muslim

Former Miss Iraq Sarah Idan provoked the criticism of Rep. Ilhan Omar on Thursday after news surfaced that she distanced herself from the freshman Democrat from Minnesota in an interview.

"Ilhan Omar does not represent me as a Muslim -- does not represent millions of Muslims in the Middle East," Idan told "The Sara Carter Show."

Those comments prompted Omar to stress that she wasn't the beauty queen's representative since she didn't live in her congressional district.

"Hey, I might be wrong but I don’t think you are a #MN05 resident and like that makes be not your representative," Omar tweeted alongside a shrug emoji.

Idan labeled the Minnesota congresswoman's agenda "anti-American."

"Seriously @IlhanMN this is your intellectual come back?" she asked. "I said as a MUSLIM! I dont stand for your anti-American, anti-Semitic, Muslim Brotherhood agenda using this democracy to further YOUR & YOUR FRIENDS Islamic socialism goals of dividing & weakening our country."

Omar hadn't responded on Twitter by the time of publication, but did signal approval for a tweet rebuffing the notion that she should be representative of all Muslims.

During her interview, Idan also said it was sad that many people take for granted the freedom they have in the United States. She said that women like Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., exploit liberals' focus on diversity by attacking the country. "They feed on the sympathy of people," Idan added.

Idan, who grew up during the Iraq War, praised U.S. soldiers and heavily criticized the way former dictator Saddam Hussein treated his people. Idan received death threats and was forced to flee from Iraq after she posted an Instagram photo alongside Miss Israel in 2017.

In another tweet, Idan accused Omar of trying to "export" the same ideology that she'd fled from in the Middle East. "First was the Middle East, then Europe & now the USA. I fled from the same ideology you’re trying to export here," she said.