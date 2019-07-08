Former Miss Iraq and linguist for U.S troops still under rape, death threats after advocacy for Israel

An occasion that should have been marked by excitement, smiles and unity spiraled into death and rape threats for Miss Iraq's Sarah Adnan after the country's first pageant representative in 45 years posed for a photo with Miss Universe 2017 competitor Miss Israel Adar Gandelsman with an Instagram caption reading "Peace and Love."

And the backlash hasn't stopped.

In the initial wave of anger, the Iraqi government demanded their national representative take down the photograph, apologize and condemn Israel – which Adnan refused to do. But two years on, Adnan’s daily life remains plagued by death threats and accusations of being a “traitor.” Her family – all Iraqi Muslims – have since had to flee their homeland.

Yet still today, the Iraqi TV host and former beauty queen remains a vehemently forthright champion of inter-religious tolerance and is an anti-Hamas activist, making her a deeply polarizing and widely ridiculed public figure in her homeland.

“Israel has a right to exist and its existence doesn’t mean Palestine will suffer. On the contrary, it could be the end of suffering for them when they reach a peace deal,” Adnan, 29, told Fox News. “It is acknowledging two independent and equal states and saving them from the hands of extremist militias.”

WAR CRIMINALS AMONG US: INSIDE THE QUIET EFFORT TO PROSECUTE AND DEPORT VIOLATORS DISGUISED AS REFUGEES

Following the 2003 U.S.-led operation, Adnan and her family escaped to neighboring Syria – where she honed her English language and music skills – before returning a few years later. But growing up in a nation ravaged by oppression and conflict, Adnan said, as a teen, she started to question what was being taught at school and in the broader community.

“[We were taught] that Israel is our enemy, that they seek to destroy the Middle East and invade all Arab countries,” she said. “I shaped my views right after the Iraqi Operation Freedom when I realized all of what Saddam told us was a lie. I started to read more and research.”

She looked to powerful American female icons as sources of inspiration.

“My first childhood inspiration was Angelina Jolie, I saw her in ‘Tomb Raider’ and I thought, 'This is exactly what I want to be. Smart, courageous and fearless.' Her character name Lara Croft was my nickname during my service with US Forces in Iraq,” Adnan said. “I still respect her a lot and her activism around the globe. Then there is Whoopi Goldberg – I loved her sense of humor and her wisdom, and Oprah Winfrey, she taught me so much and I’ve sent a lot of fan mail.”

Indeed, Adnan’s beliefs were further cemented at age 18 when she scored a job as a linguist and interpreter for the U.S. military in Baghdad and was exposed to the “selfless, courageous and ethical” codes of conduct of service members. That experience later propelled her to study the Israeli Defense Forces, which she has since spoken out in support of, noting the safety procedures and engagement rules routinely missing in media coverage.

She now resides permanently in Los Angeles, California where she founded and continues to run the NGO Humanity Forward. Adnan bills the organization as being “committed to building bridges among Muslims and Jews in order to surpass borders and promote reconciliation, tolerance, mutual understanding, and peace.”

INSIDE IRAN’S DEADLY ARMORY AND ITS CAPABILITIES TO FIGHT THE US

Only it hasn’t halted her unwavering outspokenness – rather it is fuel for the fire.

Last June, Adnan took her activism to the next level by visiting Gandelsman in Jerusalem – a visit warmly welcomed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – and later was hosted by the Los Angeles Consulate of Israel to deliver a speech about the history of Jews in Iraq.

Moreover, the activist, model and musician has continued to use social media to condemn an array of public figures including “Women’s March” organizer Linda Sarsour for “defending terrorism,” as well as Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters for using his star status to damage relations rather than to “bring good people together.”

And while speaking at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva late last month, Adnan – who recently took on the role of Ambassador for Peace with the watchdog organization UN Watch – took aim at what she deemed media bias against Israel, which she said includes “false translations” of her statements in Arab media, along with anti-Semitic biases taught across much of the Middle East.

“I’d like to remind Arab countries that today you share more common interests with Israel than the terrorist militias. Negotiating peace for both states isn’t betraying the Arab cause, but a vital step to end conflict and suffering for all,” she told the room of high-ranking diplomats and human rights officials.

Adnan took the UN microphone after representatives from the likes of Syria, Qatar, the Palestine Liberation Organization, Venezuela and Pakistan all widely criticized the “state terrorism” advocated by Israel.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nonetheless, as her quest to forge ties between Muslims and Jews, Arabs and Israelis goes on, Adnan said she hopes other young Iraqi girls will also find the courage to stand up and speak out.

“My message to young Iraqi girls is to believe in your dreams and not to listen to those who tell you that you can’t reach them,” she added. “Being a woman in Iraq is difficult, and I hope you find your hope and strength. Never stop believing and dreaming.”