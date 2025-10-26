Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Zohran Mamdani

Old clip resurfaces as Mamdani takes heat for claiming Muslim victimhood after 9/11

Zohran Mamdani described alleged anti-Muslim incidents in 2020 campaign video now drawing criticism

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
'Weak' Democratic candidate Mamdani will win because there are 3 candidates: Guy Benson Video

'Weak' Democratic candidate Mamdani will win because there are 3 candidates: Guy Benson

‘The Big Weekend Show’ panel unpacks the state of of the New York City mayoral race.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is facing criticism over a resurfaced video of him claiming to be the victim of anti-Muslim discrimination in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The video shows Mamdani talking with voters during his campaign for New York State Assembly in February of 2020. He describes a number of instances of alleged discrimination against him and argues that there are "exceptions" to tolerance in America.

Mamdani claims his school teacher took him and another student out of class on 9/11 and warned them that they may face bullying because of the attack. 

In another instance, he says he was stopped at an airport when he was 15 and returning to the U.S. with his family. He says security interviewed him in a private room and asked if he had been to a terrorist training camp.

NYC MAYORAL CANDIDATE ZOHRAN MAMDANI DEFENDS PAST TWEETS, SAYS CUOMO ATTACKING ‘MYTHICAL VERSION’ OF HIM

Zohran Mamdani

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani delivers remarks in the Bronx on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. (Fox News Digital/Deirdre Heavey)

"In Uganda, I was Indian. In India, I was Muslim, and then, when we moved to New York, I was all of those things. New York still has something about it that lulls us all into believing that we too can become New Yorkers, no matter where you come from or who you are…." Mamdani says in the video.

EARLY VOTING UNDERWAY IN NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, AMID HOTLY CONTESTED MAYOR AND GOVERNOR RACES

"And yet there would be these multiple moments in my childhood where I was reminded that this promise came with exceptions," he said.

Zohran Mamdani Foley Square

Zohran Mamdani faced confrontation from protesters in Manhattan over his refusal to fully repudiate Hezbollah, with security forming a protective barrier around the socialist democrat. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Conservative activist Amy Mek was first to share the video in 2020, and she brought attention to it once again on Saturday amid Mamdani's bid for mayor.

"Five years ago, I warned NYC that Zohran Mamdani was not a ‘progressive’ but a jihadi-Marxist political asset weaponizing 9/11 trauma to capture votes," Mek wrote on X.

SOCIAL MEDIA ERUPTS AFTER CUOMO, MAMDANI RIP EACH OTHER DURING FINAL DEBATE: 'UNMASKED'

Andrew Cuomo and Zohran Mamdani shake hands on debate stage

Mamdani is running for mayor against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent. (Angelina Katsanis/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Mamdani's campaign for comment.

The video comes after Mamdani faced similar criticism for claiming his aunt stopped taking the subway in New York City after 9/11.

Mamdani said he and his family endured an "undercurrent of suspicion" in the city.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Vice President JD Vance pushed back on the narrative in a post on X.

"According to Zohran, the real victim of 9/11 was his auntie who got some (allegedly) bad looks," Vance said.

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue