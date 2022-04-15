Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mike DeWine
Published

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces COVID-19 diagnosis

DeWine previously tested positive for COVID-19 in August 2020 but had no symptoms

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

DeWine was diagnosed Friday by his personal physician. He has been experiencing mild symptoms such as a runny nose, headache, body aches, and a sore throat, according to a tweet.

Fran, the governor's wife, is experiencing no symptoms and has tested negative. Both the governor and his wife are fully vaccinated, including a booster shot.

TRUMP ENDORSES JD VANCE IN OHIO GOP SENATE PRIMARY

Early Friday evening, DeWine received a monoclonal antibody treatment. The treatment is infused with lab-produced antibodies that mimic the immune system’s defenses against the COVID-19 virus. 

OHIO REPUBLICAN CENTRAL COMMITTEE, MANY COUNTY GOP CHAIRS, URGE TRUMP NOT TO ENDORSE CANDIDATE IN SENATE RACE

A tweet from the governor's Twitter account said that DeWine is following the CDC's COVID-19 diagnosis protocol and quarantining. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DeWine tested positive for COVID-19 in August 2020, just before he was set to greet former President Trump in Cleveland, but had no symptoms.

More from Politics