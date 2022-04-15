Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces COVID-19 diagnosis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

DeWine was diagnosed Friday by his personal physician. He has been experiencing mild symptoms such as a runny nose, headache, body aches, and a sore throat, according to a tweet.

Fran, the governor's wife, is experiencing no symptoms and has tested negative. Both the governor and his wife are fully vaccinated, including a booster shot.

TRUMP ENDORSES JD VANCE IN OHIO GOP SENATE PRIMARY

Early Friday evening, DeWine received a monoclonal antibody treatment. The treatment is infused with lab-produced antibodies that mimic the immune system’s defenses against the COVID-19 virus.

OHIO REPUBLICAN CENTRAL COMMITTEE, MANY COUNTY GOP CHAIRS, URGE TRUMP NOT TO ENDORSE CANDIDATE IN SENATE RACE

A tweet from the governor's Twitter account said that DeWine is following the CDC's COVID-19 diagnosis protocol and quarantining.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DeWine tested positive for COVID-19 in August 2020, just before he was set to greet former President Trump in Cleveland, but had no symptoms.